Jacksonville man indicted in murders of his mother, uncle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 36-year-old man accused of killing his mother and her brother in an Argyle Forest home nearly two years ago was indicted Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder.

Andrew Lamb lived in the East Collins Ridge Boulevard home where the bodies of Sharon Lamb, 55, and Michael Lamb, 52, were found on Oct. 24, 2017. He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and is currently serving a five-year sentence for burglary.

Charges of murder, armed burglary with assault and armed burglary were later added.

If found guilty, Lamb would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors could seek the death penalty, but have not said if they would in this case.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a safe that Sharon Lamb kept in her bedroom was missing. News4Jax was told the only people who knew a safe was there were her son and his roommate.

Police found 10 hydrocodone tablets in the roommates' bedroom, not in prescription bottles and with no evidence that either one of the two had a prescription for them.

