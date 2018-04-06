Jacksonville convict with life sentence overturned seeks 2nd reduction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man whose live sentence was overturned in 2013 is asking the court to further reduce his sentence.

Terrance Graham was 17 years old in 2006 when he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for attempted armed robbery. It was Graham’s second arrest for armed robbery.

In 2010, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that life in prison without a chance of parole is cruel and unusual punishment for defendants under the age of 18 who have not been convicted of murder.

In 2013, Graham was resentenced to 25 years in prison. Since then, the Florida Legislature has passed a law allowing for criminals sentenced as teens to have a chance for review after 15, 20 or 25 years served, depending on the crimes.

Graham's lawyers are now seeking review of his 25-year sentence.

Graham is currently in the Duval County jail awaiting a hearing later this month.

