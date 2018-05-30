Jacksonville middle school dean charged with DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dean at a Jacksonville middle school was arrested earlier this month on charges of exposing sex organs, DUI and resisting arrest without violence, authorities said.

Michael Schletter, 35, of Orange Park, was booked early May 12 into the Nassau County jail and was released the following day after posting bond, according to online jail records.

A Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday to News4Jax that Schletter is a dean at Southside Middle School and has been removed from contact with students while the school district's Professional Standards Office investigates.

According to his arrest report, a deputy spotted a car that was running and parked across multiple spaces at The Reserve at Amelia apartment complex in Yulee about 2:30 a.m. May 12.

The deputy said he found Schletter, whose genitals were exposed, "passed out" in the driver's seat of the car. The deputy wrote in the report that Schletter "smelled highly of an alcoholic beverage," his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and his speech was "very slurred."

According to the arrest report, the deputy asked Schletter six times to put his genitals back in his pants, to which he repeatedly refused until finally complying when the deputy asked him to get out of the car.

He was eventually arrested and taken to the jail.

