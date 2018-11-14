Jacksonville police investigate Bartram Park bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Bartram Park bank was robbed Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Old St. Augustine Road, just west of Interstate 95.

According to police, a white man in his early 40s placed a white bag on the counter, passed a note demanding money to the teller and then walked out with an unknown amount of money. It's uncertain if there was a getaway car waiting.

Police said the man implied he had a gun, but one was not seen.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives described the man as being about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, having a slight tan, unshaven, and wearing an off-white hat with a blue front and a blue shirt reading, "Greetings from Asbury Park," which is the title of Bruce Springsteen's debut album.

It was the 17th bank robbery this year in Jacksonville. All previous 16 have been cleared.

Police said they do not believe it was related to an Orange Park bank robbery earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

