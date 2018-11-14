Authorities: Orange Park bank hit by FBI 'Most Wanted' serial robber

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Myron William Ernst robbed the SunTrust Bank on Blanding Boulevard on Wednesday.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The SunTrust Bank on Blanding Boulevard was the eighth bank robbed by the same man, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

After the robbery Wednesday morning at the SunTrust Bank in Orange, deputies announced that they identified the serial bank robbery suspect as Myron William Ernst, who appears on one of the FBI's "Most Wanted" lists.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued for Ernst after a holdup Oct. 9 at the Orange Park Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road. Deputies said surveillance video from the Oct. 9 robbery matched one in Orlando on Oct. 5.

Authorities said Ernst, 60, recently violated his probation and has been on the run from South Carolina.

According to the FBI, Ernst pleaded guilty to robbing six banks, including the Bank of America in Orange Park in 2009 and, in 2010, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

He won early release in August, and was placed on supervised probation.

The FBI said he ditched his monitoring device in September, and soon began another robbery spree in Florida and Alabama, including one on Oct. 12 at the TD Bank on U.S. Highway 98 North in Lakeland. The FBI said Ernst entered the bank, showed a note indicating he had a firearm and then took off with money in a newer model, dark gray Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Bank robbery timeline Oct. 5: Wells Fargo in Orlando

Oct. 9: Bank of America in Orange Park

Oct. 12: TD Bank in Lakeland

Oct. 22: Regions Bank in Hoover, Alabama

Nov. 7: Regions Bank in Montgomery, Alabama

Nov. 14: SunTrust Bank in Orange Park

Note: The FBI says there may be two more.

On Oct. 31, the FBI said, the federal arrest warrant was issued for Ernst, who is described as being 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 to 170 pounds and having black/gray hair and brown eyes with a scar on his right forearm.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Ernst's arrest. The "Wanted by the FBI" poster notes "Ernest is known to have violent tendencies and is an escape risk."

Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call 911, call the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512, submit at tip at claysheriff.com/see-something-say-something or call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

