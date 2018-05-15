Jacksonville police: Man hit by train in Avondale dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said a man found dead Tuesday in Avondale was likely hit by a passing train.

The death was reported at Plymouth Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, near the train tracks that divide the Avondale and Murray Hill neighborhoods in the area.

Police said the man was spotted by someone on a passing Amtrak train, and he appeared to have been hit by a train earlier.

It's possible he was hit by more than one train, police said.

It's unclear if the man was a transient. The scene is not far from the Florida State College at Jacksonville Kent Campus.

Police had little information and did not release the man's name or age, saying only that he was an adult white male.

