JSO: Woman found dead in pool of blood in Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was found dead Tuesday morning, lying in a pool of blood inside a home in a Westside neighborhood, Jacksonville police say

The Sheriff's Office said the death was reported on Mossbrook Court, which is in a neighborhood off Chaffee Road South, north of Normandy Boulevard.

Investigators said someone called 911 to report seeing the woman dead in the home. The woman appears to be about 50-60 years old, police said.

Officers checked the home to make sure there were no other victims and are waiting on a warrant to be able to investigate further.

The medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death and her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

