Father of 3 shot to death in vehicle on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 28-year-old father of three was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday night outside his sister's home the Duclay area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Westland Oaks Drive, just north of Collins Road. Arriving officers found Jonathan Rivera shot inside his car. He died at the scene.

A homicide detective said several shots were fired, but the investigation into who might have fired the shots has just begun.

His widow, Davianne Beepot, said Rivera loved his three sons, age 3, 5 and 9. She said he worked hard and made his children smile.

"He was always the hero of our family," Beepot said. "We had my oldest son early. He was always there for him and has been a good provider and role model and father figure for him."

Beepot said he enjoyed his job at SNI Technology and playing football for the Florida Football Alliance.

Family and neighbors said that Rivera had no enemies. A neighbor said he would often see Rivera helping his sister.

As of Thursday morning, police didn't have any suspect information. They were looking for witnesses or surveillance video to help them track down a gunman.

Neighbors are shocked to see police canvassing their neighborhood.

"It was frightening. I can’t understand it happening in this neighborhood," neighbor Tyrone Grant said. "We never have problems like this. I’ve been here since 2011, and we don’t have incidents."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

