Police investigate homicide in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said they are investigating a homicide in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, south of the Ribault River.

The death was reported on Merivale Road, south of Ribault Scenic Drive.

It's the first homicide reported in Jacksonville in more than three weeks. That stretch is the longest the city has gone in 2018 without a homicide.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will update after police provide more details.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.