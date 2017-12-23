Man shot, 2nd beaten on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever shot one man and beat up another early Saturday morning at a Southside mobile home park.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said one man in his 20s was shot in the chest and a second man was beaten just after midnight at Countryside Village Mobile, off Beach Boulevard.

The man shot was reported stable at the hospital, but there was no word on the extent of the injuries to the man who was beaten.

Police are investigating it as a possible robbery, but have not released details or a description of whoever shot and beat the men.

Anyone with information is asked to JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

