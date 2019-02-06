Man found dead by coworker inside Moncrief home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was found shot and killed inside his home in Moncrief, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to West 23rd Street around 8 a.m. to investigate. They said a coworker came by to pick the man up for work. When he didn't answer, his coworker went inside and discovered he had died.

Several officers along with crime scene tape could be seen in the neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and checked for video surveillance. No suspect information was provided.

