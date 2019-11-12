Teen dead, another in critical condition after College Gardens shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One teenage boy died and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening in the College Gardens neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The double shooting happened about 8 p.m. on Kings Road near the intersection of Spires Avenue. The crime scene spanned three to four blocks.

Police described the victims as being 15 to 18.

A weapon was recovered, investigators said.

A couple told News4Jax that they were on their front porch when they heard rounds of gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

