Jacksonville police looking for sexual predator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday evening in tracking down a sexual predator.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a warrant was issued Wednesday for Samuel Plant for failure to comply with sexual predator requirements.

Anyone with information in regard to Plant's location is asked to to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

