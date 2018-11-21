Jacksonville ranks 9th on Money's list of best big U.S. cities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Look no further than Jacksonville if you’re searching for a big city where you can afford to live comfortably.

That’s according to new rankings from Money magazine, which found that the River City comes in ninth among the big cities in the U.S. with the best job growth, cost of living and popular attractions.

Other cities that made the list include: Austin, Texas; Raleigh, N.C.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Mesa, Az.; Seattle, Wash; San Diego, Calif; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Lexington, Ky.; and Columbus, Ohio.

In their write-up, the authors cited Jacksonville’s thriving job market, particularly in the tech industry, its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and, of course, the popular Riverside Arts Market:

"As the largest metro area by landmass in the continental U.S., Jacksonville, like many other cities on our list, claims a growing job market and population. In the past eight years, the city’s population increased by nearly 9%, with a projected job growth of 7.7% by 2022. Those seeking employment, specifically in the tech industry, should head to the area’s growing job market, say ZipRecruiter and Indeed.

"Visitors can support the home team by attending a Jacksonville Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field. The coastal city also features 22 miles of mostly public and dog-friendly beaches. Learn to surf at Atlantic Beach, or brave souls might try a taste of alligator at nearby Mayport’s historic fish camps.

"For a combined farmers’ market and artists’ hub, head to the Riverside Arts Market, which attracts thousands of people every Saturday. You’ll listen to live musicians, eat local bites alongside the St. Johns River, and support local artists, all in one day."

Left unsaid: “It’s easier here.”

