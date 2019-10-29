Jacksonville schools locked down amid search for gunman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for an armed man in the Sandalwood neighborhood Tuesday morning led to the lockdown of two nearby Jacksonville schools, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for the unnamed man, who fired at least one shot in the area, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Christian Hancock told News4Jax. He said no one was shot.

As a precaution, Duval County Public Schools placed Sandalwood High School and Alden Road Exceptional Student Center on lockdown during the active search.

School district spokesperson Laureen Ricks said parents should not head to the schools, saying the district will keep everyone informed as the situation develops.

Below is a copy of Ricks' complete statement:

Good morning Sandalwood and Alden Road Families,

"This is Duval County Public Schools calling quickly to inform you that we have police activity in the area, and as a result, these school have been placed on lockdown. I repeat, due to police activity in the area, Sandalwood High School and Alden Road Exceptional Student Center are currently on lock down for the safety and security of students and staff. Please do not come to the schools at this time, and we will keep you informed as the situation evolves. Thank you."

