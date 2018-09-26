Former Jacksonville teacher sentenced in federal child porn case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville high school teacher who pleaded guilty in June in federal court to transporting images depicting child sexual abuse over the internet was sentenced to 7 years and six months in prison, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Clark, 45, was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

Clark, a husband and father of three, taught algebra at First Coast High School prior to his arrest in March. Duval County Public Schools did not renew Clark's contract when it ended in June, according to a district spokeswoman.

The charge stems from a March raid of Clark's Palm Valley area home. According to a federal complaint, FBI agents showed his wife an image of a man's genitals, which had been posted online by an account that also shared obscene images of young girls.

Inside the family's home, agents found a towel and comforter that were shown in the man's photograph. Investigators said Clark's wife acknowledged the picture appeared to be her husband's genitals. She told them he appeared to be lying on the couple's bed.

Court documents indicate Clark, who went by the user name LLCoolJack1973 on the Kik messaging app, shared child pornography with another user in February and expressed an interest in incest. In reality, the other user was an undercover agent.

