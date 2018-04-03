JEA linemen talk with mayor about potential sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Like many JEA employees, the utility's linemen have many questions about the potential of the city selling the JEA.

A small group of linemen met privately with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Tuesday morning to discuss the issue. News4Jax was not allowed inside, Tony Herrera said linemen want to hear the mayor explain the situation with the sale and get answers on where he stands.

The mayor has said repeatedly in the past that he has not made up his mind about selling JEA and still gathering more information. He also said he is not behind the push for the sale, that became an issue when it was suggested by the outgoing chairman of JEA's board late last year.

After the meeting linemen said they believe the mayor is sincere and felt the meeting was positive. Curry also felt the meeting was productive.

Also Tuesday, the JEA sale was expected to be discussed at a City Council Finance Committee Meeting. More on that later Tuesday as News4Jax coverage of this ongoing issue continues.





