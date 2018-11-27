JEA to select new CEO today from 3 finalists

Pamela Hill, Cris Eugster and Aaron Zahn are the three finalists for the JEA CEO position.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA is getting ready for a change in leadership as board members will meet Tuesday to select the city-owned utility's new permanent leader.

The search for a brand new chief executive officer has narrowed to three finalists after one dropped out of consideration just last week, citing family reasons.

READ MORE: JEA CEO Finalist, Frankie McDermott drops out, citing family reasons

One of the three being considered for the position is JEA’s interim CEO, Aaron Zahn, who has come under fire recently for lack of experience, despite having the support of Mayor Lenny Curry.

The search for the company’s next permanent driving force began with multiple people being considered, but that process whittled down to three finalists.

Candidates (click to view resume):

Cris Eugster , chief operating officer for CPS Energy in San Antonio

, chief operating officer for CPS Energy in San Antonio Pamela Hill , senior vice president for PowerSecure, Inc.

, senior vice president for PowerSecure, Inc. Aaron Zahn, JEA interim CEO

According to the Florida Times-Union, it is unclear if JEA conducted thorough background checks on the finalists.

But News4Jax records show Zahn’s tenure has come with some controversy. A search firm hired to screen the finalists graded him last when it came to qualifications and leadership.

READ MORE: Search firm finds Zahn trails other JEA CEO finalists in experience

In a radio interview last week, City Councilman Matt Schellenberg, who is the council liaison to JEA, slammed the selection process, saying it appeared to be rigged. JEA has denied that.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.