12 year-old boy among 4 killed in head-on crash, fire on Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol officers say a 12 year-old boy was one of four people killed in a fiery crash Friday night in the Whitehouse area. A 9 year-old girl remains in critical condition. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota Corolla driven by 30-year-old Evelyn Tyson collided head-on with a Jeep Patriot at about 9:30 p.m. on West Beaver Street at Otis Road.

After the initial impact, the Jeep caught fire and the Corolla came to a stop across both lanes of the road, and was hit by a Chevy pickup as it sat across the roadway; the Corolla then slid into the side of a GMC pickup.

Two of the five people in the Corolla were dead at the scene, and another died at the hospital.

The FHP says those killed in the car have been identified as Antonio Hardwick Jr., 12, Christina Davis, 35, and Thaddeus Sutton, 42. All are from Jacksonville.

Gloria Bunks, 9, is in critical condition along with the driver, Evelyn Tyson, 30.

The driver of the 2015 Jeep died on scene and the name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Chevy pickup, Herbert Williams, 50, had minor injuries and the driver of the GMC pickup was not hurt.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating to determine if alcohol was involved and who was at fault for deadly crash.

