Jacksonville 10-year-old shot during drive-by expected to recover

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever shot a 10-year-old boy Friday night as he was inside in his Westside home, playing a video game with his sister.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said someone opened fire on the home on Jessica Lane from a car driving by just before 11 p.m.

One bullet went through a window of the home and hit the boy while he was sitting on his bed. His sister was not hurt.

The boy's father told police he was sitting in the living room with his wife when he heard a loud pop and then his son crying for help. He said when he saw the boy was wounded on his lower left abdomen, he called 911.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the house, according to JSO. Other bullets hit the side of the house and a parked car near the home.

The boy was rushed to UF Health and had surgery, but is expected to recover from his wound.

The shooting has some neighbors on edge.

"I was watching the TV, and then I heard three gunshots, and then I immediately dialed 911. And then as soon as I get out of the house, I see a lot of policemen here and an ambulance outside my house. So I don’t know what’s going on, but I heard three gunshots," neighbor Emmanuel Juanillio said.

Simmone Bridges, a 12-year-old, lives just blocks away. He was surprised to hear about what happened.

"I feel comfortable coming out here and playing with my family and my friends. But, now I have to think twice, because of that," Bridges said.

Police don't have any suspects and are asking people in the area to review any home surveillance videos that may have captured the shooting.

If you have any information on who may have fired the shots, you're urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

