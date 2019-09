JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in a November 2018 murder case. Police say Edom Morales was located and arrested by authorities in Delaware. It's not known when Morales will be transferred back to Duval County.

Police say a 55-year-old man was found shot on Van Buren Street on Nov. 27, 2018. News4Jax records list the victim in that shooting as Douglas Sinclair.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.