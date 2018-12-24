JSO: Man found shot on Woodstock sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Broadway Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday where they found a man believed to be in his 30s on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said witnesses noticed several suspects running from the shooting scene.

"It was like, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop,’” witness Hunter Cianteo said of the gunshots.

Homicide detectives said the suspects in the killing remain at large, even though it happened in broad daylight with witnesses around.

“They just need to clean this stuff up, you know?” resident Janet Watson said. “People want to be safe. They just want to be able to go home, go to work and come home. That’s it.”

Police said the suspects may have used a black minivan that was abandoned nearby. Detectives said they found a rifle found nearby and believe it was likely used in the shooting.

"I was up at Mr. Snappers, right there on Broadway, and I just heard about seven gunshots. It’s a shame so close to Christmas," Cianteo said.

