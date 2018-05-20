Man killed in possible shootout in NW Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a possible shootout between two groups of people in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responding to Fredericksburg Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Saturday found several cars and houses had been struck by bullets. No residents home at the time reported injuries.

JSO later learned a man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said the car the three people used to bring the man to the hospital had several bullet holes. The three people were detained for questioning.

Witnesses told police they saw a four-door, dark-colored vehicle leaving the area, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

