JSO: Woman found dead, naked under Jacksonville bridge was murdered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a woman's death as murder after her body was found Monday morning underneath a bridge on Zoo Parkway near Dunn Creek, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a man, who told police he was down by the river to catch fishing bait, made the grim discovery and contacted JSO. The woman was identified as Dana Renee Danson, 31.

According to the incident report, Danson was found dead lying on her back wearing only a bikini top, which had been pulled down. The report initially classified the woman's death as undetermined, but police later said her death was being investigated as murder.

The tide was low when Danson's body was found, the Sheriff's Office said. During high tide, the area where she was found is mostly covered.

According to jail records, Danson was arrested 20 times in Duval County. She was arrested seven times for prostitution.

No arrests were made in Danson's murder, police said. Anyone with information should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

According to JSO, Danson is the 79th person murdered in Jacksonville in 2018. That does not include homicides that are pending classification.

