Judge sides with Duval County school board in armed employee lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A judge ruled Monday that the Duval County School Board can employ school safety assistants, dealing a major setback to a lawsuit filed by parents seeking to keep armed employees out of Jacksonville schools.

Circuit Judge Robert Dees sided with arguments made by the School Board's attorneys that schools have legal authority to employ these assistants, who are hired to patrol schools and intervene in the event of an active shooter situation. But he gave the plaintiffs a week to file an amended complaint.

"I do think that they intended to bring school guardians with the exception to those who are prevented from carrying firearms on school campuses," Dees told both parties, according to the Florida Times-Union, which had a reporter monitoring the hearing. "So that's going to be the ruling."

DOCUMENTS: Read a copy of the lawsuit

The hearing on the School Board's motion to dismiss the lawsuit capped months of legal back-and-forth over the legality of school safety assistants. The program was inspired by Senate Bill 7026, a law passed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that required schools to employ armed personnel. The two sides have clashed over whether these assistants are exempt from state law barring anyone besides law enforcement from carrying firearms on campus.

"We are disappointed in the ruling," said Sam Boyd, senior attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which represents parents and the League of Women Voters of Florida in the case. "We think this program was unlawful under current law. We are evaluating all of our options going forward."

Among other things, attorneys for the parents and activist nonprofit organizations that joined the suit argued that there was no clear provision in SB 7026 that changed existing state law governing who can and cannot bring weapons onto school property. They contended that the presence of armed people who lack the training of law enforcement could make students and staff less safe.

"The judge upheld that the program does comply with existing Florida law, though we did make clear that the law is ambiguous and is open to interpretation," Boyd said. "Our argument is the current law that makes it a felony to carry a gun for anyone other than a police officer on campus, that should be interpreted narrowly and we should imply exceptions…ultimately that's what happened."

While the School Board has filed a motion for sanctions in the case, Dees said he was unlikely to grant that motion. The plaintiffs have until Nov. 4 to file an amended version of their complaint.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.