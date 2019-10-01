Jury to weigh fraud, conspiracy charges against 2 ex-Jacksonville City Council members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After more than a week of testimony, closing arguments began Tuesday in the federal fraud trial of two former Jacksonville City Council members accused of skimming money from government grants and loans given to a barbecue sauce startup in Northwest Jacksonville for personal use.

Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown both rested their case on Monday.



Katrina Brown, who is representing herself, said she was feeling confident as she entered the courtroom, saying, "The government has not met the burden of proof."



Katrina Brown added, "Happy birthday to Katrina Brown."



Her standby attorney is sick, but the judge decided to proceed with closing arguments.

On Monday, Jerome Brown, the namesake of the barbecue sauce business at the center of the lawsuit, took the stand. He spoke about losing hundreds of dollars on sales after getting a contract with Sam’s Club.

“I kept saying it. I think we were losing probably $300 to $500 a pallet,” Jerome Brown said.

Katrina Brown on Monday introduced bank records showing Jerome Brown and his wife paid thousands of dollars of their own money to help pay for expenses during the manufacturing process of the sauce.

Reggie Brown's attorney rested without calling any witnesses, despite his lawyer saying in his opening statement last week that the jury would hear from his client.

"I don’t believe the government has proved its position," Reggie Brown said while leaving court on Monday. "They did not have a lot to say about me. Outside of activity of me doing business, but I still contend that that was a legitimate business."

The jury is expected to begin deliberating on the 36 counts of fraud and conspiracy against the two Browns by afternoon.

News4Jax has covered the case since the two, who are not related, were indicted over a year ago. Prosecutors said the Browns funneled some of nearly $3 million in government grants and loans for personal use. They said the money was supposed to go to Katrina Brown's family barbecue sauce business.

Timeline of grant/loan and Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown's business connections

Follow the money

During three days of testimony, a parade of prosecution witnesses tried to demonstrate how money flowed from the bank dispensing money from a $2.65 million Small Business Administration-backed loan to the sauce plant named KB Specialties and how that money was disbursed to businesses owned or controlled by the two defendants.

An FBI forensic accountant testified that money from the grants and loans was used for what appeared to be personal expenses, including purchases at restaurants, department stores, movie theaters and a Best Buy, and for paying the rent on Katrina Brown’s apartment.

The accountant, Kyle Stevens, summarized deposits, debits and checks written by the businesses involved in the barbecue business and related companies. He testified that $141,500 of $272,000 that went into the bank account of RB Packaging -- a business owned Reggie Brown -- was dispensed in checks to Basic Products LLC, a barbecue sauce business owned by fellow council member Katrina Brown's family.

Another $45,000 was withdrawn in cash at the bank's counter, and there were also 74 cash withdrawals from ATMs, the FBI agent said.

Reggie Brown's attorney pointed out during cross-examination that several of the checks had “For Deposit Only” or “RB Packaging LLC” on the back rather than Reggie Brown's signature.

The final prosecution witness testified that Reggie Brown never filed taxes in 2014, even though he was paid by the city and by one the companies he owned which took in thousands of dollars from a SBA loan. KB Specialties also did not file taxes that year.

