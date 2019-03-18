JaxPort welcomes largest container ship to ever visit Jacksonville

Cape Sounio, the largest container ship to ever visit Jacksonville, arrives Monday at JaxPort's Blount Island terminal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Port Authority and terminal operator SSA Atlantic on Monday afternoon welcomed the largest container ship to ever visit Jacksonville.

Cape Sounio traveled through the Panama Canal from Asia before reaching the U.S. East Coast and arriving about 1 p.m. Monday at the Blount Island Marine Terminal, where cargo was offloaded.

The ship’s arrival comes just hours after U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford visited JaxPort to talk about their commitment to help secure federal funding for the Harbor Deepening Project, which is already underway and is expected to be complete in 2023.

The arrival also comes two weeks after JaxPort and SSA reached a long-term agreement on a state-of-the-art, $238.7 million international container terminal at Blount Island. Upon completion of deepening 11 miles of the St. Johns River to 47 feet, the facility will offer a vessel turning basin and deep-water access to allow vessels like Cape Sounio to do business at JaxPort more fully loaded.

IMAGES: Largest container ship to ever visit Jacksonville

Cape Sounio will be able to carry 11,000 containers into the port once the Harbor Deepening Project is complete.

JaxPort said it set a new port record Monday with the arrival of the Cape Sounio.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.