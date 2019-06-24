Lawyers for Reggie, Katrina Brown want questionnaire sent to prospective jurors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Attorneys for suspended City Council members Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown have asked a federal judge to have a questionnaire mailed out to prospective jurors, asking them a variety of questions about their background and the case.

On Monday afternoon, Reggie and Katrina Brown, who are not related, appeared in court for a status hearing to discuss jury selection for their trial. They are scheduled to go on trial in August on charges, laid out in a 38-count indictment, that include conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. The fraud allegations involve money loaned to Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce business, KJB Specialties.

Last week, Reggie Brown’s attorney, Thomas Bell, submitted an 18-page proposed questionnaire for prospective jurors. During the hearing, Bell said he had submitted the questions when he did so that they could be mailed to prospective jurors along with their summonses. The questions were on topics such as knowledge about the case, attitudes toward law enforcement and what bumper stickers prospective jurors have on their cars.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt said he had used jury questionnaires in trials in the past, but they were shorter, usually a page or two. He said a jury questionnaire that prospective jurors fill out in advance, whether before reporting to court or on the first day of jury selection, creates logistical challenges in getting the questionnaires fully completed and distributed to attorneys for their review. Klindt said specific questions could also be posed to jurors in open court, during the jury selection process.

The judge mentioned a recent case in which jury questionnaires were used – the trial in Orlando of Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen. The judge said questionnaires were used in that trial because attorneys had questions they wanted prospective jurors to answer but did not want to ask in open court due to national security reasons.

Klindt told the court he will rule at a later date as to whether a jury questionnaire will be sent to jurors in advance of the selection process. He also gave attorneys a July 26 deadline to submit proposed questions for the voir dire jury selection process.

The attorneys also discussed peremptory challenges, which allow them to dismiss a prospective juror during the selection process without having to give a reason. Currently, the two defense teams are set to share 10 peremptory challenges, while prosecutors will have six. Bell told the court he may file a request for additional challenges. The judge gave a deadline of July 26 for that formal request and said that if the defense got additional peremptory challenges, prosecutors would, as well.

Before the hearing, Reggie Brown said everything would come out at the trial. After the hearing, he had more to say.

“I never questioned my position, ever, ever, have I questioned my position, I’ve stated it from day one, I would never admit to doing something I didn't do,” he said. “That’s just the way it is.” Brown also said he was feeling confident.

As Katrina Brown left the hearing with her attorneys, Richard Landes and John Leombruno, we asked if she was feeling confident.

“I think they’re doing their job,” she responded, pointing to her defense team.

Another status hearing is set for July 22. Jury selection is scheduled to take place on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, with the trial starting on Aug. 19. The trial is expected to take about two weeks.

