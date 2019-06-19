Reggie Brown's lawyer submits proposed questions for jury selection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Suspended City Council members Katrina and Reggie Brown are due in court next Monday for a hearing on jury selection for their upcoming federal trial, following a 38-count indictment.

The Browns, who are not related, were named in the federal indictment last May that included charges of conspiracy, mail fraud and wire fraud. The fraud allegations involve money loaned to a barbecue sauce business owned by Katrina Brown’s family.

On June 17, the court set the status hearing for 2 p.m. the following Monday. Both Browns are required to attend the hearing. Prior to this hearing being set, the next court date in the case was not scheduled until July 22.

One day after the hearing was set, Reggie Brown’s attorney submitted to the court a set of proposed questions for voir dire, the jury selection process. Unlike in state courts, where lawyers ask potential jurors a variety of questions, in federal courts, the judge is typically the one asking the questions of jurors.

Typical questions in the federal jury selection process involve whether or not the potential juror knows anyone involved in the case, has any personal interest in the case or any reason why they cannot render an impartial verdict. Lawyers can also submit proposed questions they would like to see as a part of the voir dire, which a judge may or may not include in the questioning.

The 17-page proposed questionnaire from Reggie Brown’s attorney, Thomas Bell, includes questions about a potential juror’s biographical information, employment, education, military experience, experience with the legal system and experience with law enforcement.

COURT DOCUMENT: Proposed questionnaire for jury selection

Another section seeks answers from the prospective juror about the nature of the charges in the case and pretrial publicity. One question asks whether the person agrees or disagrees with the statement, “The media generally presents both sides in a criminal case equally.” The following question asks if they feel the media is generally pro-defendant, pro-government or unbiased. Subsequent questions ask the potential juror about what they have heard about this case, and whether they think Brown may be guilty or not guilty of the charges.

Jury selection is set to begin Aug. 15, with the trial scheduled to begin the following Monday, Aug. 19. A judge previously denied motions from each defendant, asking they be tried separately.

