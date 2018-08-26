LISTEN: Mass shooting unfolds during 'Madden NFL 19' tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A livestream of the “Madden NFL 19” tournament at the Jacksonville Landing was recording when a gunman burst in and opened fire.

The video, which was broadcast live on the streaming service Twitch, shows two gamers seated side-by-side in front of a TV screen before gunfire rings out. Several users uploaded a clip of the video to social media.

The shooting is not seen on camera, but at least a dozen gunshots can be heard in the background. During the clip, a red dot iflashes across a gamer's shirt. It's unclear whether the dot came from one of the shooter's weapons.

At least four people were killed and several others were wounded in the mass shooting at the venue downtown, according to preliminary details released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Mike Williams said the unnamed suspect was found dead at the scene.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting unfolded at a Madden Championship Series competition sanctioned by game manufacturer Electronic Arts. In a tweet, the company said it is aware of the incident and noted its representatives are cooperating with local authorities.

“This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved,” the company wrote in a follow-up tweet.

We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved. — Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018

