4 dead, at least 9 wounded in mass shooting at Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least four people are dead and several others wounded Sunday afternoon in a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Jacksonville police said one suspect is dead. News4Jax sources say he killed himself. The SWAT teams is doing a methodical search of Landing and the immediate area to make sure there are no additional gunmen.

Officers are finding people hiding in locked places and people are urged to stay calm and where they are and not come running out.

"We will get to you. Please don't come running out," said JSO via Twitter.

Police urged everyone to stay away from the area because it is not safe.

Witnesses said they saw several people being taken out on stretchers.

Randy Wyse, president of the firefighters union, said Engine Company 1 was training in the area and victims began running up to them before they received the emergency call. He said victims ran as far as the CSX building, about a half mile away to get help.

The wounded victims have been taken to Memorial Hospital, where three victims were in stable condition, and UF Health Medical Center, where one person with serious injuries and five more in good condition.

Early reports say the shooting began during a Madden 19 tournament at the Good Luck Have Fun Video game room inside Chicago Pizza. Several gunshots can be heard on the audio of a livestream of the tournament.

IMAGE: Police surround Jacksonville Landing after mass shooting

A woman who said her son inside the game said she he was in the room when a man pulled a gun and started shooting.

"It's scary that you could be having a good time and someone just starts shooting," she said.

The councilman who represents the district in which the shooting happened said he came to the scene as soon as he heard the terrible news.

Jacksonville cannot run away from this problem. It’s time for Jacksonville to take up the gun violence issue,” said Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney. “We have to pray hard. We have to come together to come up with a real solution.”

Gaffney said he’s frustrated and has been talking with the mayor and sheriff about Friday night’s shooting outside Raines High School that left a 19-year-old dead.

“My solution is we really need to talk about God. I’m asking the faith-based community to step up, Gaffney said.

Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams are keeping tabs on the situation and will be making remarks later today. We will provide their remarks live.

This statement came from The Jacksonville Landing: “We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.