Local freebies, deals, discounts for Veterans Day 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Veterans Day upon us, there are lots of business around the state offering discounts for veterans and their families throughout the weekend and on Monday.

Here are some businesses offering deals for those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military.

*Make sure you carry your proof of service or valid military ID*

Here's where military veterans can eat free or receive discounted foods on Veterans Day:

Denny's: All active, inactive and military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, 2019.

IHOP: Complimentary pancakes or breakfast combos are offered to all active duty and retired Veterans.

BJ's Restaurant: All veterans and active military can enjoy a free Dr. Pepper and entree up to $14.95. Must show proof of ID.

Applebee's: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran's Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bob Evans: Free select menu items

Buffalo Wings & Rings - Veterans and Active Military Members will receive 5 Free Boneless Wings and a free non-alcoholic beverage all day on Monday, November 11, 2019. Dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: All veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free pizza, salads or pasta.

Chicken Salad Chick: Offering a free Chick Special and regular size drink to any veteran or active-duty military personnel on Monday, November 11.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

Chipotle: Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day

Circle K: Participating convenience stores will offer a free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a complimentary dessert

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut, no purchase necessary.

IKEA Jacksonville: Free Meal for Veterans and Active Military.

The Lightner Museum (St. Augustine) - All former military personnel with identification and their immediate families will be admitted free.

Little Caesars Pizza: Veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse: All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin: All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer.

Sonny's BBQ: On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free Pulled or Sliced Pork Big Deal combo (photos here); dine-in only.

St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum - Veterans receive free admission on Monday, as well as a discount for their immediate family members. Active-duty also receive free admission and so does their immediate family.

TGI Fridays: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch and drink from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Choose from a 10 entree menu.

Village Inn: All veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal on Veterans Day.

Here's where veterans can get a discount on Veterans Day:

AMC Theatres: AMC Stubs Members with a valid military I.D. can receive a FREE Large Popcorn all weekend long at participating theatres. Friday, Nov. 8 – Monday, Nov. 11

Belair Brows: If booked by Nov. 11, active duty and veterans will get 30% off of their initial service.

Castillo de San Marcos (St. Augustine) - Admission to the fort will be free on Monday. The Castillo is open from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cummer Museum: Free admission on Veterans Day.

Florida State Parks - Free park entry for everyone at Florida state parks on Monday.

GoMobile Tires Jacksonville: All active and retired military personnel or anyone with a DD 214 for honorable separation or discharge will receive a 10% discount on GoMobile Tires Jacksonville services of installing and balancing tires at home, work or while you play.

Harveys Supermarket: Offering an 11 percent discount to all veterans and active military service members this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on all qualifying grocery purchases with a valid military ID.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority: Free rides for Veterans on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Kohl's: Kohl's is doubling its military discount to 30% during Veterans Day weekend, according to the company.

River Taxi: Free rides for veterans! Must show a valid ID.

Target: 10% military discount for Veterans Day.

Winn-Dixie: Offering an 11 percent discount to all veterans and active military service members this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on all qualifying grocery purchases with a valid military ID.

World Golf Hall of Fame and Museum (St. Augustine) - Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get free admission.

