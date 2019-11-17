Neighbor of Fleming Island widow reported missing over 3 weeks ago: ‘We just want her back’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been more than three weeks since a Fleming Island senior citizen was reported missing, and with no family around, neighbors and other Eagle Harbor residents have become more concerned by the day.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office originally asked for the public’s help locating Susan Mauldin on Oct. 26, three days after she was last seen.

According to residents along Harbor Island Drive, they have a lot of elderly people in the Fleming Island neighborhood.

“She was maybe one of the first five. Her and her husband built this home and moved in," one Eagle Harbor resident said in reference to Susan Mauldin.

Mauldin’s home sits still with evidence tape across the front door. The widow hasn’t been seen since Oct. 23.

“She went to a hair appointment. And Wednesday, there was nothing," explained the neighbor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the case surrounding Mauldin’s whereabouts is an “active ongoing investigation” and the agency does not have any updates at this time, which to those closest to her, is unacceptable.

“With no answers, with nothing, and I get we’re not her family, but she has some really close friends here. We just want her back. However, she deserves that much. She deserves that much," said Mauldin’s neighbor.

The neighbor said Mauldin would not have left without telling them.

“And the pumpkin being out (in front of her door) tells me she was planning on Halloween, and she would be one to give out and give candy. Halloween has come and gone. Now we’re coming up to Thanksgiving, so it’s very hard to be thankful when you’re going through something like this, and Christmas is coming up. It’s been cold out, and it’s been raining," the neighbor said. “And wherever she is at, the mind plays tricks on you and says: ‘She’s cold. She needs to come home.’ I have shared on social media her picture, so if anybody has anything to share, to keep sharing it.”

People in the neighborhood said they want to form a neighborhood watch to prevent anything like this from happening again.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.