Crash on Hendricks Boulevard leaves motorcyclist in life threatening condition
A 23-year-old motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after crashing into a pick-up truck on Hendricks Boulevard Saturday night.
The motorcyclist was traveling south near 3900 Hendricks Boulevard around 5:55 p.m. when another man was leaving the GATE gas station turning onto Hendricks. That’s when the motorcyclist crashed into the truck.
The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit responded and conducted an investigation.
Hendricks Boulevard was reopened at 9:30 p.m.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
