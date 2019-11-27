JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been an explosive two days this week concerning JEA.

On Tuesday, members of the Northside Coalition called on city leaders to end discussion of a potential sale of the utility, chanting inside City Hall as the City Council was meeting. A day earlier, former Mayor Jake Godbold called for the board of directors and CEO Aaron Zahn to resign over the process of a potential sale, crying out in an open letter published in the Florida Times-Union, “Enough is enough!” Now there’s a call for an investigation, perhaps rising to the level of a federal grand jury.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney said there hasn’t been enough fact-finding on a proposal to give king-sized profits to JEA employees and executives.

“First of all, it’s important that we get to the bottom of this, whether an investigation by the City Council issuing subpoenas, whether it’s by the city inspector general, whether it’s by a council auditor, whether a grand jury investigation who often look at these kinds of numbers -- whether its federal or state,” Mullaney said as he broke down his concerns during an interview scheduled for “This Week in Jacksonville.”

News4Jax asked JEA executive Kerri Stewart about the plan, which she defends as being pulled in the next scheduled board meeting.

While she said she would have been interested in participating if the plan was available, she said leadership recognizes it’s not the right time.

“It really wasn’t the right thing to do when there’s so much uncertainty about what the company is, what our value is, and so, to put forward a plan without the current value or a real or perceived potential value while we’re going through strategic planning didn’t seem like the right thing to do,” Stewart said.

She said the plan was proposed in July as a way to reward long-term employees or give them incentive to stay. She also said the eye-popping numbers reported, which include $600 million dollars to “unit-holders” if JEA sold for a net profit of $5 billion, sound inflated.

“I know that the big number was never contemplated and we feel like the number that has been put forth by the council out of there is at least three times too big, not that $300 million is not a large number,” Stewart said.

From Mullaney’s standpoint, the numbers seem far too large, considering they would be taken from the taxpayers’ bottom line.

News4Jax asked him whether he thinks a grand jury investigation is necessary.

“Let me say this: This is such a magnitude and is so significant that this is the kind of thing you would see a federal grand jury investigation, or U.S. attorney’s office at the state attorney’s office, because it’s not just crimes. They have the presentment power. They can investigate mismanagement in the management of government, that office, and this is the kind of circumstance that warrants a federal or state jury and grand jury investigation," Mullaney said.

Mullaney said several times that it’s important to be fair and allow JEA to explain things.

Stewart told News4Jax the program was still in draft form and was meant as an incentive for people to invest in the long-term financial health of JEA.

News4Jax also asked Stewart what customers should expect in terms of rates, with the uncertainty surrounding JEA.

“That’s what strategic planning is all about is to understand where JEA is financially, how we are meeting our corporate measures of value -- and that’s customer, community, environmental and financial -- and how do we meet those needs in those areas of value in the future for our customers?” Stewart said. “We know that there are financial struggles on the horizon. Rate increases are being looked at as a way to solve for that, so it is something that we will add or will add to this already very difficult discussion in the coming months.”

Stewart said the utility asks that customers stay engaged and go to jea.com or whatsnextjax.com for more information.

“There’s lots of information about the current finances of JEA, what we believe the projections are and the multiple ways to get at that, of which rate increases are a tool in the toolbox,” she said.