JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold took out a full-page advertisement in the Florida Times-Union, blasting JEA and Mayor Lenny Curry over the potential sale of JEA.

In Godbold’s open letter to the Jacksonville City Council, he asked council members for a no-confidence vote in the JEA Board and its CEO.

“For those of you who are either supporting the sale or sitting on the proverbial fence, you need to really pay attention to what JEA’s customers -- your constituents -- are saying,” Godbold wrote. “If this charade continues much longer, I predict there will be a citizens revolt and you will most certainly meet their anger and wrath head on.”

He suggested the outright removal of the board members and CEO might be called for, and blamed Curry for replacing the previous JEA board members “with his own hand-picked cronies.” Godbold claimed Curry chose the board members with the express purpose of selling the utility.

“End this now! Don’t be on the wrong side of history. And, for God’s sake, don’t fail Jacksonville,” Godbold wrote.

Godbold ended the ad by encouraging voters to tell the council how they feel.

The ad showed up on breakfast tables throughout Jacksonville on Monday as the City Council prepared to hold the second in a series of fact-finding workshops on JEA. The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The goal is to find out how much the city could get for the utility, which has been independently valued at around $7 billion.

News4Jax is working on getting responses from JEA, the mayor and the city council members, and we will have a reporter at Monday’s meeting.