JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that engulfed two docked shrimp boats early Tuesday morning. One of the boats sunk. Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Crews responded to the area near the Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant on Ocean Street.

JFRD is on the scene of a shrimp boat fire in Mayport. We are learning 2 boats are involved. JFRD tells me no injuries reported. We can see heavy smoke from where we are @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/1uYFWy1Je4 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) December 3, 2019

No injuries have been reported so far. JFRD requested a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire.