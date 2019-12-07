Residents evacuated as Clay County firefighters battle blaze at Well Road apartment complex

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Clay County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire Friday night at the Bluff House Apartment Homes on Wells Road, off Blanding Boulevard. Officials said eight to 10 people residents were being evacuated after the fire broke out about 8:20 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office blocked traffic to the area.

The fire was out in about 30 minutes and mostly contained to a second-floor apartment, although three other units suffered smoke and water

No one was injured. The fire marshal was investigating the cause.