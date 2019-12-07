Shooting at apartment complex off Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting Friday night at an apartment complex on Arabian Court, off Atlantic Boulevard just west of Southside Boulevard.
Calls began coming into the newsroom about gunfire in the area at 10:45 p.m. An hour later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed there had been a shooting and said a homicide detective planned to brief the media overnight.
This article will be updated after becomes available.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.