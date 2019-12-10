12-foot-long great white shark named ’Ironbound’ joins others off coast of Jacksonville
Ironbound was tagged by OCEARCH in 2019
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ironbound, a nearly 1,000-pound great white shark tracked by OCEARCH, has been hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville.
The male shark joins other large sharks such as Bailey, an 800-pound tiger shark, and Sydney, a 12-foot white shark.
Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Ocearch said.
Ironbound is off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida right now, a journey of over 1,500 miles from where he was tagged off of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. https://t.co/SPoMkHLidP— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) December 10, 2019
Sharks tend to head south to find warmer waters this time of the year.
