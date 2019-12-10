84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

84ºF

Local News

12-foot-long great white shark named ’Ironbound’ joins others off coast of Jacksonville

Ironbound was tagged by OCEARCH in 2019

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Florida, Shark, Ocearch
OCEARCH

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ironbound, a nearly 1,000-pound great white shark tracked by OCEARCH, has been hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville.

The male shark joins other large sharks such as Bailey, an 800-pound tiger shark, and Sydney, a 12-foot white shark.

Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Ocearch said.

RELATED: OCEARCH finds new home at Jacksonville University

Sharks tend to head south to find warmer waters this time of the year.

Click here for more inforamtion.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: