12-foot-long great white shark named ’Ironbound’ joins others off coast of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ironbound, a nearly 1,000-pound great white shark tracked by OCEARCH, has been hanging out off the coast of Jacksonville.

The male shark joins other large sharks such as Bailey, an 800-pound tiger shark, and Sydney, a 12-foot white shark.

Ironbound is named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Ocearch said.

RELATED: OCEARCH finds new home at Jacksonville University

Ironbound is off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida right now, a journey of over 1,500 miles from where he was tagged off of Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. https://t.co/SPoMkHLidP — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) December 10, 2019

Sharks tend to head south to find warmer waters this time of the year.

Click here for more inforamtion.