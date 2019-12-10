Florida named one of grinchiest states in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When it comes to holiday spirit, the entire State of Florida deserves a massive lump of coal.

According to a new study from CenturyLink, Florida ranks near the very bottom of U.S. states with Christmas spirit.

The Sunshine State, or in this case, the Highly Overcast State, came in No. 47 overall, just ahead of California, Hawaii and Nevada. Florida’s low ranking is in contrast to the three Southern states found in the top 5.

The study used ten metrics to determine the rankings, including number of Christmas songs streamed, number of tweets related to Christmas, amount of charitable donations and Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses.

STATES WITH MOST CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

1. Tennessee

2. North Carolina

3. Utah

4. Ohio

5. Alabama

6. South Carolina

7. Pennsylvania

8. Oregon

9. Rhode Island

10. Kansas

47. FLORIDA