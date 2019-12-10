‘I’m not pulling over’: Woman calls 911 during high-speed chase in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who is accused of fleeing from law enforcement officers during a high-speed chase in St. Johns County called 911 during the chase and told the operator she didn’t plan on stopping, according to an arrest report.

Mari Ruth Mayfield, 42, was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of fleeing from law enforcement and reckless driving.

According to her arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield was driving her purple Dodge Charger more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone west on State Road 9B at West Peyton Parkway around 2 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull her over on County Road 210 and Mayfield took off.

During the chase, Mayfield called 911 and said, “I’m not pulling over for these officers,” according to the arrest report.

She eventually pulled into the Winn-Dixie shopping center on C.R. 210, according to the report, got out of her car and ran into a jewelry store while deputies told her to stop.

A deputy chased her and eventually discharged an “electronic control device” and Mayfield was taken into custody, according to the report.

Mayfield, who is also accused of resisting an officer without violence, ordered held on a $6,000 bond.