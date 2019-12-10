Over 200 school bus drivers sign petition opposing Duval School Board decision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 200 school bus drivers have signed a petition against the Duval County School Board’s decision to hire Student Transportation of America to transport students on Jacksonville’s Northside. They fear the board’s decision will put their pay raises and potentially their jobs at risk.

Several bus drivers were expected to attend a school board meeting Tuesday night. The drivers who signed the petition work for First Student Inc. -- the current contractor transporting student to school on the Northside.

Contracts obtained by the News4Jax I-TEAM show that the union representing drivers negotiated a bump in pay for First Student entry-level and upper-level bus drivers. The school board plans to approve Student Transportation of America taking over for First Student in 2019-2020 school year during the meeting, according to the agenda.

The move would void the pay raises drivers with First Student negotiated for next school year.

The Duval County School District said Student Transportation of America’s bid would save the county money.

According to Local 512 President Jim Shurling, drivers are upset because of the uncertainty of what their economic package might be for the next three years. He said drivers working for Student Transportation of America in other areas of Duval County are working without a contract because the “drivers rejected it by a large majority.”

Records show Student Transportation of America is offering entry-level drivers $13.50 an hour next school year. First Student agreed to pay entry-level drivers $15.50 an hour next school year.

“There is another tentative date to come to the table with Student Transportation of America, December 19. They are currently working without a contract," Shurling said.

Shurling said pay intersects with driver shortages that school districts nationwide are experiencing, including Duval County.

An email from Duval County Public Schools stated the district does have enough drivers to cover routes, but they are short more than 50 drivers district-wide that they need to be back-up drivers.

Student Transportation of America sent the following statement:

“Student Transportation of America has partnered with Duval County since 2009. In addition to providing the community with the highest level of service and safety, we have earned a reputation for working closely with the Teamsters Local 512 in continuing to enhance wages and benefits for our employees. We have the utmost respect for the hard work and dedication of the current drivers and monitors servicing Duval County GSAs 2 and 4, and are committed to providing wages at the current level or higher.”