St. Johns County students to receive courses on substance abuse, child trafficking, mental health

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Tim Forson, the St. Johns County school superintendent, sent a letter Tuesday to parents that lists new requirements for middle and high school students.

According to the letter, beginning in the 2019-2020 school year, students in grades six through 12 will have five hours of required instruction on three topics. They include substance use and abuse, child trafficking prevention and awareness, and mental and emotional health education.

Forson said he believes the new topics will be beneficial for students and may help reinforce the behaviors that are taught at home.

Mental and emotional education will be led by teachers. Forson said during the second semester, each school will modify its schedule on five days to complete the 5-hour requirements.

More information can be found on the St. Johns County School District’s website.