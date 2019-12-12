NAS Pensacola shooting reignites conversation of guns on bases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A group of Navy instructor pilots have asked for permission to arm themselves, after a gunman killed three sailors, and wounded eight others at Naval Air Station Pensacola last week, according to a new report from Fox News.

The Pensacola shooting, and another at the Naval Shipyard in Pearl Harbor, are now raising new questions over firearm policies on U-S military bases.

One of the pilots told Fox News the Navy denied their request to arm themselves on base –

And that is consistent with the Navy’s existing firearms policy.

Currently, personal firearms are not allowed on most military bases, but after the back-to-back shootings in Pensacola, and Pearl Harbor -- some argue since members of the military are trained to handle and operate guns, why not allow them to have guns on bases, while on duty.

One flight instructor at Naval Air station Pensacola told Fox News it was quote “Stupid” to allow the shooter to roam free for so long.” The pilot even went as far as comparing base security at N-A-S Pensacola, and other navy bases to “Mall Cops.”

The questions raised by these pilots come more than three years after the Department of Defense released a plan to allow military personnel to carry firearms on bases.

That directive gave base commanders the power to allow troops to carry concealed carry personal weapons while on base.

NAS Jax swiftly responded to that directive – telling sailors personal firearms are still prohibited on base. It added despite the D.O.D directive, the ban on personal firearms remains unchanged.

Violations to the Navy’s personal firearms policy can result in jail time, fines and other penalties.

NewsJax is reaching out to local Navy Bases to see if they are considering any changes to that policy – and we will updated this article when we hear back.