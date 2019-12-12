You can get a free sub today if your name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a great day to be named Amanda, Carlos or Christopher!
If that’s your name, you can get a free sub from Firehouse Subs on Thursday!
The “Name Day” promotion just started back up this week.
To claim the free sub you must show an ID to prove that is actually your name.
🗣 Carlos! 🗣 Christopher! 🗣 Amanda! If that's your first name, show your photo ID at any U.S. Firehouse Subs TODAY,...Posted by Firehouse Subs on Thursday, December 12, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.