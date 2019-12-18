Middleburg woman sentenced to 4 years in deadly hit-and-run case

A Middleburg woman was sentenced Tuesday to prison time after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the March hit-and-run death of a cyclist.

Amber Borden, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years’ probation in the crash that killed 34-year-old Summer Black. As part of her sentence, Borden’s license will be suspended for three years, and she must complete 200 hours of community service and submit to random drug tests.

Borden pleaded guilty last month to leaving the scene of a crash involving a death in the case.

Police said Black was riding her bicycle along Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. March 25 when she was hit from behind by Borden’s Kia. She died of her injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, Borden was drinking with friends in Riverside the night of the crash. At some point, she called her mother, saying she hit someone on a bicycle. Police later secured cellphone evidence that placed her near the scene at the time of the crash. She later turned herself in.