Logan Mott sentenced to 15 years in grandmother’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Neptune Beach teen convicted of killing his grandmother and burying her in his father’s yard was sentenced Thursday to 15 years.

Logan Mott, 17, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of Kristina French. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to waive a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence and let him serve part of his sentence in a juvenile facility until he turns 21 years old with the remainder to be served in prison.

French, who was looking after Mott while his father was on vacation, was found buried in a shallow grave in her son’s backyard Nov. 24, 2017 – the same day Mott was intercepted at the Canadian border with three guns, a bloody knife and his grandmother’s car.

An autopsy found French died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner also found stab wounds to her head, shoulders and hands.