JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who killed his grandmother and buried her body in his father’s backyard is set to be sentenced Wednesday, just over two years after her murder.

Logan Mott was 15 years old when he was charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of his grandmother, Kristina French. As part of a plea deal, he's facing between 15 and 40 years in prison.

Under the terms of his plea, Mott can serve his sentence in a juvenile facility until he's 21. He will then be transferred to an adult facility to serve the remainder of his sentence.

During a multi-day sentencing hearing last month, Mott's father and mother testified about his home life growing up and his relationship with his grandmother.

The teen’s mother, Carrie Mott, said he adored and respected his grandmother.

"She was like a breath of fresh air. She protected him, and she was his advocate and his champion,” Carrie Mott said.

A psychologist also testified about the trauma Logan Mott faced throughout his life and how it affected his development and mental health. She said the teen was “living in a battleground” that affected his self-esteem.

A school nurse testified about helping Logan Mott manage his diabetes, saying when his blood sugar is low or high “he's here, but he isn't here. It's almost like he's in another place” mentally.

At left, Kristina French, and Logan Mott

French, who had been taking care of Mott while his father was on vacation, was found buried in a shallow grave in her son’s Neptune Beach yard Nov. 24, 2017, the same day Mott was stopped at the Canadian border driving French’s car with three guns and a bloody knife.

According to the Medical Examiner’s report, the autopsy found French died of a gunshot wound to the head. She also had a series of stab wounds on her head, shoulder, and both hands.

Court records from August show evidence surfaced against the teen suggesting he was suicidal, had a drinking problem and was accused of raping his ex-girlfriend.