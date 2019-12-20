Family asks for answers after man shot, killed by Jacksonville officer

The family of Jamee Johnson, a man who was fatally shot by an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, met with their lawyer at the State Attorney’s Office on Thursday as they seek answers in the death of the 22-year-old.

Attorney Lee Merritt told News4Jax on Wednesday that there are witnesses who have provided different versions of events than what officers have said took place, and that those versions could be the basis for a potential wrongful death lawsuit.

Harvey Johnson, Jamee Johnson’s father, said his son attended Florida A&M University, and that the family had planned to soon meet.

“We were supposed to get together Sunday in Gainesville -- me, Jamee, his sisters, my wife and I -- to take family portraits for Christmas," he said.

Police said the deadly shooting happened after a traffic stop near Buckman and 21st streets.

Investigators said officers learned Johnson had a gun in the car while speaking with him. As Johnson walked to the officer’s patrol car, detectives said Johnson pushed Officer Josue Garriga.

The two struggled and Johnson got back in his car, according to police. The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson was reaching for his gun while Garriga was trying to gain control of him, while hanging onto the car. Garriga fired four shots, killing Johnson.

Police said Garriga was wearing a body camera. Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney, fears the entire shooting wasn’t recorded.

“From the description that was provided to us, it seems that the shooting officer’s camera became dislodged during the course of the incident," Merritt said.

The State Attorney’s Office told the family that the footage can’t be released because it’s been submitted into evidence.